Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.47 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

