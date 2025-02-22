Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

