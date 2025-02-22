Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 21,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 427,246 shares during the period.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDIV stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

