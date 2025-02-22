Head-To-Head Review: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) versus Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) and Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Revelyst”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $1.56 billion 25.03 $174.23 million $3.87 132.62 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

Analyst Ratings

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axon Enterprise and Revelyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 2 13 0 2.87 Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $561.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Revelyst.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise 15.37% 7.50% 3.78% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Volatility & Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Revelyst on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

