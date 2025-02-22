Head-To-Head Survey: Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 2.88 $603.58 million $4.94 8.49 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Qifu Technology and Prairie Operating”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 31.82% 24.39% 11.68% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qifu Technology and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 0.00

Qifu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.59%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

