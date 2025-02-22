Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet, and Analog Devices are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry that provide products or services related to healthcare. These stocks can include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other companies involved in the healthcare sector. Investing in healthcare stocks allows individuals to participate in the financial performance of these companies and the broader healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $13.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. 40,547,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689,232. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $184.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,110,947. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $15.97 on Wednesday, reaching $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,934. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

