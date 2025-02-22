Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:HP opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

