Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 31% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 480,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 525,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

