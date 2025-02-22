Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 51.7% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 51.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 334,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 521,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$25.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
