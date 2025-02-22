Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Strong-Buy

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.96.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,775,100.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,448,834.24. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,597 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Unity Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 54.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 106.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 1,787.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.