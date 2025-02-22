Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Shares Up 90.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 90.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Trading Up 90.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.
