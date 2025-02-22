HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) & Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Financial Comparison

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A HubSpot 0.17% -0.07% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arqit Quantum and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 HubSpot 0 4 20 1 2.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.31%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $863.96, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than HubSpot.

16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arqit Quantum and HubSpot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $290,000.00 700.08 -$54.58 million N/A N/A HubSpot $2.63 billion 14.42 $4.63 million $0.09 8,072.32

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats HubSpot on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content. It offers Operations Hub, which is designed to unify customer data, automate business processes, data cleanup, and provide customer insights and connections; and Commerce Hub, a B2B commerce suite. In addition, the company provides professional services to educate and train customers on how to utilize its CRM platform; and customer success, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.