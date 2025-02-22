Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,984.37. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.