Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

