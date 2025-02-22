Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Hits $24.55 on Exchanges

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Hyperliquid token can currently be bought for approximately $24.55 or 0.00025405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and approximately $258.03 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperliquid Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

