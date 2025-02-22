Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Hits $24.55 on Exchanges

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Hyperliquid token can currently be bought for approximately $24.55 or 0.00025405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and approximately $258.03 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,335.61 or 0.99678512 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,821.50 or 0.99146562 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Hyperliquid Profile
Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.
Buying and Selling Hyperliquid
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
