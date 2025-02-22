Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading 100% Higher – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares rose 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

