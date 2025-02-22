Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 753.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 96,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

