Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 378.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

