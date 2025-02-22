Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coupang by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Coupang by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Coupang by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coupang by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

