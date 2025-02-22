Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

