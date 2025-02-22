Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1,929.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $40,777,638. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

