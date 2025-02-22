Ignition 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $96,442.41 or 0.99816571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $51.84 million and $1.58 million worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,417.11 or 0.99790385 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,085.04 or 0.99446696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 538 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 537.48842488. The last known price of Ignition is 96,104.84005427 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,793,295.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

