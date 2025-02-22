Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMUX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

