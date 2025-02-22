Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) fell 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.25). 1,888,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 709,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Indivior Trading Down 5.9 %

Indivior Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -570.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 920.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 850.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

