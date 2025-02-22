Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on March 3rd

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3715 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. 124,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.84.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
