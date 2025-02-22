Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.58. 301 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

