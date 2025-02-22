Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 11,488 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 11,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,815,104.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,631,812. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

