Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) COO Sells $361,010.88 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.98 and a 1 year high of $312.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

