Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Insider Sells $31,188.00 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at $556,993.50. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Dziesietnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Sharon Dziesietnik sold 5,324 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $10,435.04.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.58. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

