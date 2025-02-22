Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $27.59 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at $132,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.6% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 97,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

