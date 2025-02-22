Insider Selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells 24,580 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $489.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 196.4% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 357.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

