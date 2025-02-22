Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 22,673 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZION opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 65.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $204,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

