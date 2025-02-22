Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3772 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

