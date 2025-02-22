Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3772 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. Insurance Australia Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.
About Insurance Australia Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insurance Australia Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.