Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 786.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $168.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,972. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

