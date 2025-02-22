Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 718,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,622,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

