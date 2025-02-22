InvenTrust Properties Appoints New Director and Announces Board Changes

In a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025, InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) announced several key updates regarding its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors at InvenTrust Properties Corp. decided to expand its size from nine to ten members. They appointed Julie M. Swinehart to the Board with immediate effect. Ms. Swinehart will serve until the company’s 2025 annual stockholders meeting and until her successor is duly elected and qualified. Additionally, she was named a member of both the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Board. The appointment of Ms. Swinehart follows due process, and there are no undisclosed arrangements related to her selection or indirect interests in company transactions requiring disclosure.

Subsequent to Ms. Swinehart’s appointment, two directors, Michael A. Stein and Thomas F. Glavin, notified the Board that they will not seek re-election at the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Their decisions are based on the company’s mandatory retirement age outlined in the Corporate Governance Guidelines. Notably, their choices are not in disagreement with the company on any operational matters.

On the regulatory front, InvenTrust Properties Corp. disclosed in the 8-K filing that on February 19, 2025, the company issued a press release regarding the appointment of Julie M. Swinehart to the Board. This information is shared in compliance with Regulation FD Disclosure. The press release has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

In reaction to the recent developments, DJ Busch, the President and CEO of InvenTrust, expressed enthusiasm about Ms. Swinehart joining the Board, citing her extensive expertise in finance and real estate. The Board Chairman, Jay Whitehurst, echoed Busch’s sentiment, emphasizing the value of Ms. Swinehart’s contribution to the strategic vision of the company.

In an additional Exhibit attached to the filing, InvenTrust Properties Corp. included a Press Release dated February 19, 2025, announcing Ms. Swinehart’s appointment. This Exhibit is incorporated in the 8-K filing for informational purposes and does not constitute a separate filing.

For further details regarding InvenTrust Properties Corp., including financial statements and the complete press release, interested parties may refer to the 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or InvenTrust’s official channels.

