Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ICLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,512 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
