Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ICLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,512 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

