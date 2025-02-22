Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,279 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,973,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

