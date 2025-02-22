Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.