Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IMSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. 251 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
