Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. 251 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

