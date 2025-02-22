Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,585 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after buying an additional 148,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,288,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.