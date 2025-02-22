Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on February 28th

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2074 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 80,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,143. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
