Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,100 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after buying an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251,337 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 7,580.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EG opened at $337.40 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

