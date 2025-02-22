Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 204.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $147,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,917.20. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $391,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,830. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,057,910. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $79.93 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

