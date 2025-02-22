Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 171.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7535 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.