Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 62.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 134.5% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.4 %

TTE stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

