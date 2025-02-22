Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.35 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 430.92 ($5.44). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.46), with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £855.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.35.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

