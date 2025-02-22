iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,152,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 7,545,839 shares.The stock last traded at $97.64 and had previously closed at $97.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

