iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after acquiring an additional 172,943 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,030,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 743,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

