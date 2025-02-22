iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

IOO stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

